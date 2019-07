UPMC Chautauqua is working on a plan to expand the number of private rooms at its Jamestown hospital, while reducing total beds overall.

The hospital is decertifying 10 beds in its physical medicine and rehabilitation unit, with the rooms changing over to medical surgical. It’s the latest in a series of changes that included changes to its maternity unit and relocation and expansion of its inpatient psychiatric program. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.