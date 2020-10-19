Jail deputy arrested on drug charges following weeks-long investigation

A law enforcement source says the deputy is currently suspended without pay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jail deputy at the Erie County Holding Center faces a felony drug charge after a weeks-long investigation, according to a law enforcement source.

John Gugino was arrested and arraigned over the weekend, according to online records. He pleaded not guilty.

A source tells 2 On Your Side the Erie County Sheriff's Office had been investigating Gugino for weeks following intelligence that suggested he was in possession of cocaine.

Records show the most serious charge against Gugino is Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. Such a charge requires the suspect to either have intent to sell the drug or be in possession of at least 500 mg of cocaine.

The charge is a D felony which, if found guilty, could result in no jail, probation or up to 7 years in prison.

Gugino was also arraigned on a misdemeanor and a violation. He also received a ticket, according to online records.

Gugino was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on the morning of December 3.