BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you think Buffalo is America's warmest cold city? Oxford Pennant is trying to prove just that.

The company is giving away a trip to Buffalo with a catch. The winner must visit is the winter between February 8th and March 10th.

"The best part about Buffalo is during super cold winter days where we're supposedly at our worst, those are the times when you see people digging each others cars out of ditches," said Oxford Pennant co-founder Dave Horesh. "If you go into any restaurant, people are getting to know each other and staying for three to four hours because work is closed and the roads are closed and there's nothing to do but to hang out. I think those are the times where communities are built and it's one of the most charming elements of Buffalo."

Anybody (even people from Buffalo) can enter the contest HERE.

A winner will be chosen on February 1st.