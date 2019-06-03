BUFFALO, N.Y. — The regional Off Track Betting Corporation has a story – two stories, actually – and they’re sticking to them.

Officials there continue to insist that the OTB is authorized to provide health, dental and vision insurance free of charge to its board of directors. Gold-plated insurance, described to me by one health insurance expert as “literally the richest plan available.”

Investigative Post reported in December that the state Attorney General issued an opinion in 2008 that appears to conclude that OTBs are not permitted to provide health insurance coverage to board members.

President Henry Wojtaszek responded by pledging to ask the AG for another opinion specific to his Western Regional OTB, but instead hired a lawyer who has advised him that the AG should have nothing to say about the matter.

To continue reading this story, please visit the Investigative Post site.