Investigative Post Exclusive: Erie County District Attorney wants to be recused from arrest investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has requested that his office be recused in an investigation to determine whether two Buffalo police officers – Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu – should be criminally charged for using excessive force, Investigative Post has learned.
Sources told Investigative Post that Flynn’s office is making the argument there is a conflict of interest because it’s also prosecuting Quentin Suttles, a man arrested during the incident. Suttles was charged with tampering with evidence as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration and two traffic infractions.
Multiple videos of Suttles’ May 10 arrest have been released, including body camera footage and witness cell phone video. In it, Ammerman can be seen punching Suttles in the head a number of times while Scheu searches his pocket. Suttles suffered a broken shoulder blade and eye socket during the event.