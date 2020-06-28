Investigative Post Exclusive: Erie County District Attorney wants to be recused from arrest investigation

Citing a possible conflict of interest, Erie County prosecutors want probe of the arrest of man punched in face by a Buffalo police officer handled by another DA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has requested that his office be recused in an investigation to determine whether two Buffalo police officers – Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu – should be criminally charged for using excessive force, Investigative Post has learned.

Sources told Investigative Post that Flynn’s office is making the argument there is a conflict of interest because it’s also prosecuting Quentin Suttles, a man arrested during the incident. Suttles was charged with tampering with evidence as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration and two traffic infractions.