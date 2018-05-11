GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- The state refuses to release public documents related to spending at the Western New York Welcome Center, opening up the governor to sharp criticism from his opponent in Tuesday's election.

"The governor doesn't respect taxpayers," said Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate who is challenging Andrew Cuomo for governor.

Two months ago, 2 On Your Side reported on expensive furnishings inside the state's Welcome Center in the Finger Lakes region, including $13,153 for a mural selfie wall; $9,900 for a large map area and $12,225 for four signs for the restrooms and community room. WHEC-TV in Rochester was first to report on the costs after obtaining receipts.

The item that got the most reaction from a 10"x10" frame that cost taxpayers more than $1,000.

"(Cuomo) thinks that New York taxpayers are a limitless ATM for his pet projects," Molinaro told 2 On Your Side during last-minute campaigning.

Immediately following our report in September, 2 On Your Side filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the New York State Thruway Authority and Empire State Development to get copies of the receipts for spending at the Welcome Center on Grand Island.

The state is required to turn over public documents as soon as possible and usually within 20 business days, but both the Thruway and ESD missed that deadline.

The Thruway said it would update the FOIL request in December; ESD -- which is an agency run by Cuomo -- said it would update its progress on November 13, 2018. Critics went after the time frame, pointing out the new deadline is conveniently after the election, in which Cuomo faces a tightening race.

Molinaro promised to run government differently should voters put him in charge.

"I will never disrespect taxpayers and use their money for pet projects," Molinaro said.

