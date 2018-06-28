BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Although nowhere near the highs of the 1990s, car thefts are back on the rise nationally as criminals get better at outsmarting new technology in cars.

Data from the FBI shows a 7.4 percent increase in stolen vehicles from 2015 to 2016.

While the numbers are virtually unchanged year to year in the City of Buffalo, a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows Western New York has the most vehicle thefts per capita of any place in the state. Every Metropolitan Statistical Area in New York was below the national average.

For all of 2016 and 2017, the three most stolen cars in the City of Buffalo were the Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Malibu and Honda Civic, according to Buffalo Police.

This interactive map shows every vehicle theft in the City of Buffalo from January 1, 2016 to present (June 28, 2018).

View the data

Many people believe push to start vehicle systems make them safer; however, there's a new high-tech device that criminals can use to plug into a car's OBD port by the front foot well that will allow them to program a blank key fob in order to steal newer-model cars.

Crooks also use a gadget that can clone a signal from a nearby key fob. That signal is then sent back to a smaller device used by another person standing by the car, allowing the team of criminals to get inside.

Frank Scafidi with the NICB said thieves still make off with a lot of stolen cars due to one simple mistake: so many people leave their cars unlocked.

"Lock the car," Scafidi said. "When you leave it somewhere, lock it, leave the windows up, don't leave it attractive to a thief."

© 2018 WGRZ