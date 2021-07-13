Cuomo signs bill targeting text telemarketers

NEW YORK — Telemarketers who got around New York's anti-robocall law by sending text messages will be punished for doing that now.

Governor Cuomo signed a law today that expands the state's definition of telemarketing and robocalling to include text messages. The bill passed the state legislature unanimously in June.

"During the pandemic, New Yorkers experienced a dramatic rise in text-based telemarketing because the law had not caught up with technological advancements," said Assembly Member Kenny Burgos, the Queens Democrat who sponsored the bill. "With this essential piece of legislation, New York consumers on the 'Do Not Call Registry' will no longer receive these types of messages."