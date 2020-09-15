Louisville Metro expected to announce 'substantial financial' settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

It has been more than six months since 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, an ER technician, was shot and killed in her apartment during a police raid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is expected to announce a substantial financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a source confirmed to WHAS11.

It has been more than six months since 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, an ER technician, was shot and killed in her apartment during a police raid.

The announcement is expected to take place around 2 p.m. EST, the source confirmed.

Photos obtained from the crime scene showed several shell casings outside Taylor's apartment door. In his interview, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said he returned about six shots after he was hit by a bullet. Police said Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, fired the single shot.

Mattingly said officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison also returned fire.

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor, was the main target of the Louisville Metro Police Department's no-knock search warrant that led to Taylor’s death. Court records show no drugs or cash were found inside Taylor's apartment the night of her death.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has been investigating the case, recently saying his office will continue to work for "however long that may take."

Cameron said rumors "do nothing to advance justice," saying his office will provide an update on an announcement when a decision has been made.

"The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources," Cameron said. "Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.