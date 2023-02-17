x
Investigative Post

Workers dispute Tesla’s version of firings

The company insists the dismissals were linked to poor job performance. Employees say the firings were out of line with company practices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla has denied it fired dozens of workers in retaliation for joining a union organizing effort at its plant in South Buffalo. Rather, the dismissals were based on poor job performance reviews, and the timing of the firings was coincidental, the company said in a statement Thursday.

But several employees and a former manager challenged Tesla’s representation of the dismissals in interviews with Investigative Post. They noted that the number of employees fired for poor performance — more than 40 — is an unusually large number. They also noted that most of the firings were in Tesla’s Autopilot portion of the plant, where the union’s organizing effort is focused.

You can read the full story in Investigative Post's website.

