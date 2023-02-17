Workers dispute Tesla’s version of firings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla has denied it fired dozens of workers in retaliation for joining a union organizing effort at its plant in South Buffalo . Rather, the dismissals were based on poor job performance reviews, and the timing of the firings was coincidental, the company said in a statement Thursday.

But several employees and a former manager challenged Tesla’s representation of the dismissals in interviews with Investigative Post. They noted that the number of employees fired for poor performance — more than 40 — is an unusually large number. They also noted that most of the firings were in Tesla’s Autopilot portion of the plant, where the union’s organizing effort is focused.