Where’s a cop when you need one?

Buffalo police take much longer to respond to urgent 911 calls in Black neighborhoods than in white enclaves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Buffalo, crime — and the police response to it — is a tale of two cities.

Let’s say you witness an assault in progress on the city’s East Side and call 911.

That’s a high-priority call: The threat of harm is immediate and there is — or was, at the time of the call — a suspect on the scene to arrest. The patrol officers who field the call are going to hurry. But they may not arrive as quickly as you’d hope.

In 2019, the median response time for an assault in progress call in C and E districts, which cover most of the East Side, was just over 21 minutes. The median response time for the same 911 call in A District, which covers South Buffalo, was a little over 10 minutes. Twice as fast.