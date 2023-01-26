‘Weak’ relocation clause in Bills’ lease

Lease terms intended to discourage NFL teams from leaving town are stricter in other cities with newer venues than the deal negotiated for the new Bills stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills would have an easier time abandoning their new stadium in Orchard Park for another city than any of the other teams playing in subsidized stadiums built for NFL franchises in recent years, Investigative Post has found.

Four NFL stadiums have been built with public assistance since 2014: Levi’s Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers, U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings, Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons, and Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders.