Wastewater from industrial park could violate federal law

Authorities have yet to conduct required studies on the impact of dumping industrial sewage from STAMP into a creek considered imperiled because of pollution.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — Oak Orchard Creek is considered Orleans County’s “lifeblood.”

Flowing south to north from Genesee County wetlands to Lake Ontario, it provides trophy salmon and trout a place to feed and spawn. The creek draws fishermen, $30 million in tourist spending, and around $100,000 in county revenue each year.

“Oak Orchard Creek is a huge — a huge — part of the fishery … it’s gigantic,” Lou Borrelli, captain of a fishing charter boat, told Investigative Post. “Generally speaking, most of the fish are going to be affected by the water quality because if it does get contaminated, that could have a huge effect on reproduction.”