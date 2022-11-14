Testimony: Buffalo cops use of N word not uncommon

Depositions of five officers in checkpoints lawsuit reveal use of degrading language and little supervision or discipline in Strike Force and Housing units

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired Buffalo police lieutenant testified in April he’d heard his colleagues use racist epithets when dealing with Black members of the public.

“Probably every officer” had used the “N word” at one point or another, according to retired Lt. Thomas Whelan, a former supervisor with the department’s controversial Strike Force unit.

He admitted he’d used it himself.