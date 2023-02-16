Tesla a target of unionizing effort

Elon Musk's company has a track record of successfully fending off unions with aggressive tactics. That appears to be the case in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The union behind the successful effort to organize Starbucks, both here and nationally, is trying to do likewise at Tesla’s plant in South Buffalo. But, much like with Starbucks, organizers are squaring off with an employer with a history of aggressively fending off unionizing efforts.

To wit, just one day after Tesla Workers United announced its organizing drive, Tesla fired 30 employees at its Buffalo plant, including some members of the union organizing team. They were dismissed via email Wednesday evening.

“I strongly feel this is in retaliation to the committee announcement and it’s shameful,” Arian Berek, a fired worker and union organizer, said in a statement.