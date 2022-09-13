The tentative return to Tops

It's been 4 months since the shooting that claimed 10 lives. Most shoppers and employees have returned to the supermarket, but not without trepidation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer.

“She had hugged me and was very happy to see that I was OK, and said, ‘I can’t wait for you to come back. I can’t get cleaned greens like at your store,’ and that was what helped me make my decision — to know that my community needed me and wanted me to come back,” Wysocki said.

It was then she knew she had the pleas of another family to consider — the community that had loved and befriended her.