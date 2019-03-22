BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former American Brass plant on Military Road in North Buffalo keeps getting cited for federal and state environmental and safety violations.

The plant, now owned by the German company Aurubis AG, is over a million square feet and home to 650 workers. It produces about 160,000 tons of metal each year for use in cars, batteries, ammunition and zippers.

Last year, state regulators fined the company $35,500 for 15 violations involving the mishandling of hazardous waste. The violations resulted in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declaring Aurubis a “significant non-complier” between 2016 and 2018.

