The state Comptroller announced Friday his office is going to take a close look at how the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. does business.

The audit will consider not only the routine aspects of the OTB’s operation, but several questionable business practices exposed by Investigative Post and the Niagara Gazette. They include deluxe health, vision and dental insurance provided to part-time board members and the distribution of tickets to concerts and sporting events.

“Questions have been raised about the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation that warrant a deeper look,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

“Our audit team will closely examine the organization’s operations and issue a report to the public,” the statement continued. “The Western Regional OTB, like all local authorities, is a public entity that is accountable to taxpayers and must operate with transparency and under specific rules.”

You can read the Investigative Post's full story here.

