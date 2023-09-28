STAMP pipeline drilling goes awry

State environmental officials cited the Genesee County Economic Development Center for a drilling mishap in a sensitive wetland. It’s the second spill since August.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — The state has cited the developers of the STAMP industrial park for violations involving a spill of drilling fluids in a wetland through which it is constructing a sewage pipeline.

Earlier this month, crews conducting horizontal drilling to construct the pipeline through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge encountered sinkholes, causing 100 gallons of drilling fluid to spill into a half-acre area. The drilling fluid consisted of water and clay slurry, made from Wyoming sodium bentonite clay, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

It’s the second such spill since mid-August.