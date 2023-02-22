Sean Ryan wants Tesla firings investigated

Sean Ryan wants state economic development officials to determine if the dismissal of some 40 workers last week was in retaliation for union organizing effort.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Senator Sean Ryan has called on New York’s economic development agency to investigate Tesla’s firing of more than 40 employees last week in the wake of a union organizing drive at its South Buffalo plant.

In a related development, attorneys for Tesla Workers United amended one of its complaint against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The union charges that at least 25 of those fired last week were in retaliation for the organizing effort.

Ryan called on the agencies to request “emails and other documents from Tesla officials in Buffalo relating to the firing of the workers.”

