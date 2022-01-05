Samsung turned down subsidies worth $1.9B

Officials offered the microchip giant a rich package of tax breaks and discounts to build a plant in Genesee County. The company opted for a site in Texas instead.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Think the $950 million the state doled out to build and equip a factory for Tesla in South Buffalo was a lot of money?

State and local officials offered Samsung twice as much to build a semiconductor plant in rural Genesee County.

The $1.9 billion subsidy package would have been the second-largest deal in state history if the company had accepted it. It ranks high nationally, as well.

“It would be right in the top dozen of all time in U.S. history,” according to Greg LeRoy, who is the executive director of Good Jobs First, a national subsidy watchdog group.