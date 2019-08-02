BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our partners at Investigative Post have been looking at water problems in western New York and across the state.

A lot of issues can be cited because of aging infrastructure which causes water main breaks and sewer overflows.

A new report out from "Environmental Advocates of New York" found Friday that only half of the projects that put in for state funding each year get the money they need.

Sara Jerving with Investigative Post said, "The authors of the report want the state to boost spending to at least one billion dollars a year. That would require action by the governor and state Legislature."

You can read Investigative Post's full report on the issue, here.