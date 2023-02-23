Report details Tesla’s solar struggles

A study conducted by an independent consultant has documented how poorly the company's solar division is performing and the long odds it faces for recovery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A first-of-its-kind report from global energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie found that Tesla’s production of its Solar Roof, the product that brought the company to Buffalo, has fallen far short of company goals. The analysis shows that Tesla has missed stated growth expectations the report notes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said 1,000 of them would be produced weekly in Buffalo and installed on houses across the country. By this point, some 169,000 Solar Roofs would have been manufactured and installed if the company had met that goal.