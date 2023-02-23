Report details Tesla’s solar struggles

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A first-of-its-kind report from global energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie found that Tesla’s production of its Solar Roof, the product that brought the company to Buffalo, has fallen far short of company goals. The analysis shows that Tesla has missed stated growth expectations the report notes.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said 1,000 of them would be produced weekly in Buffalo and installed on houses across the country. By this point, some 169,000 Solar Roofs would have been manufactured and installed if the company had met that goal.
According to the Wood Mackenzie report, the 3,000 Solar Roofs Tesla has installed is just 2 percent of the goal Musk set. The report further estimated that with approximately 5 million new roofs built in the United States per year, Tesla’s Solar Roof “held less than 0.03% of the total roofing market in 2022.”