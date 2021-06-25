Rallying to save their patronage jobs

The show of support for Mayor Byron Brown at the downtown ballpark Thursday wasn't exactly a grassroots effort. Some members of Brown's senior staff participated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wondering whether Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is giving serious consideration to mounting a write-in campaign to keep his job in November?

The answer might have been in plain sight Thursday night at Sahlen Field, where Brown threw out the first pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays went on to drop the Baltimore Orioles, 9-0.

Outside the park, a crowd of Byron Brown supporters gathered in front of the main entrance to make a pitch of their own. They wore T-shirts bearing Brown’s name and carried signs reading “Keep Byron Brown.”

