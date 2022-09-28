Raises (but no reforms) for Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police just got a raise. The city got nothing — no concessions, no reforms — in exchange.
That’s the upshot of more than three years of negotiations between the Brown administration and the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, whose contract expired in July 2019. When talks stalled in early 2021, the dispute put in the hands of a state arbitrator, who was empowered only to deal with pay.
Reform — the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the summer of 2020 — was sidelined. On July 19, a state arbitration panel awarded Buffalo police raises and retroactive pay worth nearly $15 million.