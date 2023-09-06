Political domino theories

Speculation abounds involving elected officials leaving their posts for new jobs and who will fill the vacancies they leave behind.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This past summer, speculation has run amok regarding exit strategies for longtime elected officials:

Will SUNY Buffalo State hire Mayor Byron Brown, or perhaps Congressman Brian Higgins, as its next president?

How about Erie Community College? That financially beleaguered institution, too, is seeking new leadership, having run through three presidents — one of them carrying the prefix “interim” for two years — since former Congressman Jack Quinn left the post in 2017.