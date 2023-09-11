x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

Orleans County doubles down on pipeline opposition

County Legislature affirms its support of a lawsuit that's intended to stop construction of a sewage pipeline that would discharge into Oak Orchard Creek.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Orleans County lawmakers, already engaged in a legal battle over a wastewater pipeline for a major Genesee County industrial park, adopted a resolution on Tuesday that solidified the county’s position, further entrenching the government against the neighboring economic development agency.

Orleans County two weeks ago sued the Genesee County Economic Development Center — that county’s industrial development agency — in State Supreme Court over a sewage line for the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park [STAMP] located in Genesee County’s Town of Alabama. The county asserts the Genesee County EDC has illegally pursued and funded eminent domain proceedings on its turf as it seeks to build the pipeline.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website

More Videos

In Other News

City Hall clerk paid not to work

Before You Leave, Check This Out