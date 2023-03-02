No permits for work that might have sparked deadly fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fire that killed a Buffalo firefighter Wednesday might have been sparked by crews working on the Main Street building without permits.

A review of city records by Investigative Post found no active permits for work at 743 Main St., which was recently purchased by a company owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs. Michael DeGeorge, spokesman for Mayor Byron Brown, confirmed that the city’s Department of Permits and Inspection Services had “no active or valid permits” on file.

The most recent work permit the city issued for 743 Main Street was last April, for emergency repairs to the three-story building’s exterior masonry. That permit expired in October. Jacobs, who before his tenure in Congress served as Erie County clerk, closed his purchase of the property in December. No permits have been issued since. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.