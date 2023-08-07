No action on Amazon’s warehouse in Niagara

One year after winning $124 million in tax subsidies from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, Amazon has taken few steps to build its promised 1,000-employee warehouse in the Town of Niagara.

On Monday, the 217 acres of land along Lockport Road where Amazon plans to build its three-million-square-foot facility remained vacant. No earth had been moved, no stakes were in the ground. No construction equipment was present.

In response to the delay, the IDA is now poised to grant Amazon a six-month extension on its subsidy package. The extension — which the IDA’s board will consider Wednesday — indicates that neither Amazon nor the property owner, Gotham Homes 18, LLC, have entered into legal agreements with the IDA to begin taking advantage of the tax breaks. The resolution makes the tax breaks good through Feb. 10 of next year.