Niagara IDA ups its subsidies for fast food eateries

Not content to simply offer legally questionable subsidies, officials also voted to provide restaurant operator with a sizable grant to help offset construction cost

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday doubled down on two projects its leaders claim will convince tourists to spend their vacation dollars in Niagara Falls rather than across the border.

Those projects? Two fast food restaurants, a Moe’s Southwest Grill and an A&W.

The IDA had previously signaled it would offer tax subsidies to those projects — a total of $172,000 in property and sales tax breaks — and made those offers official at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. That alone drew the ire of local politicians, namely state Sen. Sean Ryan, who’s pledged to reform IDAs across the state.