Niagara IDA ups its subsidies for fast food eateries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday doubled down on two projects its leaders claim will convince tourists to spend their vacation dollars in Niagara Falls rather than across the border.
Those projects? Two fast food restaurants, a Moe’s Southwest Grill and an A&W.
The IDA had previously signaled it would offer tax subsidies to those projects — a total of $172,000 in property and sales tax breaks — and made those offers official at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. That alone drew the ire of local politicians, namely state Sen. Sean Ryan, who’s pledged to reform IDAs across the state.
But IDA leaders decided the tax breaks weren’t enough. So, on top of the tax breaks, the IDA leaders on Wednesday approved two grants — worth a total of $261,750 — for the Moe’s and A&W. Coupled with the tax breaks, the IDA’s assistance comes to $433,000. That works out to $14,448 per job (30 full time equivalent positions). The restaurants will receive the grant money following construction, after the developer submits receipts to the IDA.- You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.