Investigative Post

Niagara IDA extends Amazon tax breaks

The e-commerce giant was given 6 months to start work on warehouse for which it received $124 million in subsidies a year ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amazon’s stalled warehouse project in the Town of Niagara won a reprieve Wednesday.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, in a unanimous vote, granted the e-commerce giant a six-month extension on a package of $124 million in property, sales and mortgage tax subsidies tied to its proposed  distribution center.

That means Amazon has until February 2024 to close on the subsidies the agency granted one year ago for its planned 3 million square-foot facility on Packard Road. Board Chairman Mark Onesi said the IDA could vote on two more six-month extensions, meaning Amazon could have until February 2025 to begin its project.

