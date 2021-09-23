x
New York State comptroller tells OTB to clean house

Audits find Western Regional OTB has been loose handing out tickets to concerts and sporting events, while its CEO violated the agency's take-home car policy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. improperly helped themselves to tickets for sporting events and concerts, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek failed to account for personal use of his agency-assigned car, according to a pair of audits published Thursday by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The audits, which confirm reporting by Investigative Post over the last two years, criticize officials at the state-created public authority for deficient oversight. 

“The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation needs to clean up its operations,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement accompanying the release of the audits.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website

