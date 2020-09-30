M.T. Pockets is open, and under investigation

The North Buffalo bar, closed after patrons hurled racist insults at protestors, has reopened. But it's facing a state probe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M.T. Pockets, the North Buffalo bar that closed earlier his month after its patrons shouted racist slurs at demonstrators rallying for police reform, has quietly reopened.

The Erie County Health Department cleared the Hertel Avenue bar to reopen Monday, after it submitted a plan to ensure the safety of patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plywood that had covered its door and front windows has been removed and a limited number of patrons are being admitted.