More subsidies for high-end apartments

AMHERST, N.Y. — Industrial development agencies were initially in the business of creating or retaining jobs. Their mission these days includes finding new uses for old buildings.

The Amherst IDA last month approved $1.88 million in tax breaks for a project that does neither.

The planned construction of apartments and retail space at 5877 Main Street in Williamsville will create only two permanent jobs. And the older building that was located on the site — Milos Restaurant — is slated for demolition. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.