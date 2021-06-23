More bad news on Buffalo Billion project

More than 100 employees at one of the call centers have been told their jobs are being eliminated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 84, and perhaps as many as 175 employees assigned to downtown office space paid for with $55 million in Buffalo Billion funds have been told they’re losing their jobs.

The funding was used to recruit IBM to establish a high-tech hub at Key Center that would employ 500 software engineers and other highly paid workers. IBM has not followed through on that pledge, employing a small but undetermined number of workers at the site.