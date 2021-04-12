Money In Politics: WNY contributors to Cuomo campaign

Since 2017, Cuomo’s campaign fund has raised more than $38.4 million statewide. Less than $600,000 of that came from Western New York donors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If it seems Gov. Andrew Cuomo is unpopular in Western New York, consider these numbers: Since 2017, Cuomo’s campaign fund has raised more than $38.4 million statewide.

Less than $600,000 of that came from Western New York donors — mostly developers, lawyers, and businesspeople. We looked at donations to Andrew Cuomo for New York from January 15, 2017, to January 15 of this year, a cycle that includes his 2018 reelection campaign.