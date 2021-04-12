x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Investigative Post

Money In Politics: WNY contributors to Cuomo campaign

Since 2017, Cuomo’s campaign fund has raised more than $38.4 million statewide. Less than $600,000 of that came from Western New York donors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If it seems Gov. Andrew Cuomo is unpopular in Western New York, consider these numbers: Since 2017, Cuomo’s campaign fund has raised more than $38.4 million statewide.

Less than $600,000 of that came from Western New York donors — mostly developers, lawyers, and businesspeople. We looked at donations to Andrew Cuomo for New York from January 15, 2017, to January 15 of this year, a cycle that includes his 2018 reelection campaign.

We separated out donations from Western New York by ZIP code, bundled together donations from individuals and the corporations they control, and made a list of donors who gave $5,000 or more. 

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.

Related Articles