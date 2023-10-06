Misconduct allegations against ‘Falls mayoral candidate

Police files on Carlton Cain, a retired cop and now GOP candidate, involve multiple complaints about his conduct. He denies allegations and decries "dirty politics."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Carlton Cain, the Republican candidate for mayor of Niagara Falls, was investigated at least twice on charges of misconduct while serving on the city’s police force before retiring in 2019.

Charges that are a matter of public record include his efforts to retrieve his stolen police weapon and allegations that he removed files on him compiled by the department’s Internal Affairs unit.