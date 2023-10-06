Misconduct allegations against ‘Falls mayoral candidate

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Carlton Cain, the Republican candidate for mayor of Niagara Falls, was investigated at least twice on charges of misconduct while serving on the city’s police force before retiring in 2019.
Charges that are a matter of public record include his efforts to retrieve his stolen police weapon and allegations that he removed files on him compiled by the department’s Internal Affairs unit.
Cain, in an interview with Investigative Post, denied removing his Internal Affairs records. The department’s investigation of the allegation reached no conclusion. He was docked three days pay involving the gun incident.