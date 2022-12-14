Maybe the feds can fix Buffalo Police

Is it time for the Justice Department to investigate Buffalo Police?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Justice Department has investigated more than 80 problem-plagued police departments and correctional facilities over the past 25 years and mandated remedial action to correct issues it encountered in more than half of them.

Pittsburgh was the Justice Department’s first target. In 1997, the DOJ and the city signed a “consent decree” — a binding agreement — under which the city adopted numerous police reforms, including an “early warning system” to track officers who exhibited a tendency toward excessive use of force or racial discrimination.

A 2012 consent decree between Seattle and the DOJ — prompted by a pattern of police violence against Native Americans and other minorities — led to an overhaul of departmental policies and training, with an emphasis on teaching officers how to de-escalate conflicts.

DOJ’s scrutiny of Ferguson, Missouri, police after the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown led to the creation of a civilian review board empowered to investigate accusations of police misconduct and provide input on hiring and promotions.

