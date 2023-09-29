Lawsuits have commenced in blaze that killed firefighter

The development company owned by Chris Jacobs has sued the contractor blamed for starting a fire at his building that claimed the life of Jason Arno in March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of 743 Main Street — the site of the fire that killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno in March — is suing the contractor that investigators blame for starting the blaze.

The plaintiff is 743 Main Street LLC, a limited liability company with the same address as Avalon Development, former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs’ development company. Jacobs used the LLC to purchase the building in December 2022 for $1.3 million.