Lawsuit puts civic leader in hot seat

Clover Group CEO Michael Joseph is a big donor to politicians and chairs the board of Roswell Park, among other endeavors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Real estate mogul Michael Joseph has found himself at the helm of two organizations embroiled in allegations of racist practices.

This week Joseph’s real estate development and management company, the Clover Group, has been accused by a former employee of “racist and illegal” practices. A lawsuit filed Monday accuses Clover executives of disqualifying potential building sites based on the number of Black people in the surrounding communities.

And Roswell Park Cancer Institute — where Joseph has been board chair since 2010 — has faced a slew of lawsuits alleging race and gender discrimination in the workplace during his long tenure there. Last summer five members of Roswell’s board rebelled against the response to those complaints by the cancer center’s leadership, including Joseph.