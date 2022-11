Two Black officers and a mental health clinician say their supervisor with Buffalo police made a series of outrageous, derogatory remarks at a May meeting.

A Buffalo police captain told officers she supervised that Black cops were more likely to cheat on their wives than white cops.

The captain said she’d be suspicious if she saw a Black man in her neighborhood.

She claimed white police officers suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from working in Black neighborhoods, but Black officers did not, because they were more accustomed to violent crime.