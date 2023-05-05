Lawsuit: Developer selects sites to avoid Blacks

Audio recordings of Clover Group executives purport to show an effort to build apartment complexes only in predominantly white enclaves

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Clover Group — one of the region’s biggest real estate development and management firms — reviews potential building sites for senior citizen apartment complexes, it pays careful attention to what its executives call “the Canadian factor.”

When the firm’s executives talk about “Canadians,” however, they’re using a code — for Black people. And those executives know the company’s leadership isn’t interested in building housing where there’s a lot of them.