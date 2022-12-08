Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium

Erie County legislators met Thursday to consider whether the project should undergo a full environmental assessment. The answer: No.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state.

Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, forgoing an Environmental Impact Statement. That would allow the Bills to skip a full environmental assessment.

After more than an hour of testimony and discussion, legislators said they felt comfortable moving forward without an EIS, something that was required for all major league sports venues built around the state in the past 20 years.