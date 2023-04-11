Judge gives City Hall an edict

Last week a judge ordered the City of Buffalo to tell John Mahar if the city would give him the profit it made selling his house at a tax foreclosure auction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week a judge ordered the City of Buffalo to tell John Mahar — yes or no, one way or another — whether the city would give him the $131,000 in profit it made by selling his house at a tax foreclosure auction almost three years ago.

He’s been waiting for an answer for 10 months, but has been greeted by what a state Supreme Court Justice Donna Siwek called “radio silence” from the city.

Mahar laid claim to the money last June, using an application process the city posted on its website in November 2021, instructing former property owners how to seek their share of the proceeds from the sale of their seized properties.