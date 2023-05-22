iPost reporting on Michael Joseph

Two weeks ago, Investigative Post’s Geoff Kelly reported on allegations of “racist and illegal practices” by one of the region’s biggest real estate development and management firms. In a federal lawsuit, a former employee accused the company of racially profiling communities where it was thinking of building senior housing complexes.
Clover executives were caught on audio discussing the practice, using the code word “Canadians” to refer to Black people and “the Canadian factor” to describe the company’s reluctance to build in communities where the population was more than 20 percent Black.
We followed with a profile of Clover’s civically and politically engaged president, Michael Joseph, as well as a piece on whether his apparent move to Florida disqualified him from his long standing role as chair of the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. J. Dale Shoemaker added a report on the millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies Clover has received over the years. You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.