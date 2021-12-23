Investigative Post suit prompts release of stadium reports

The Hochul Administration relented and released a portion of the documents that Investigative Post sued to obtain under the Freedom of Information Law.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Since August, Investigative Post has been pressing Kathy Hochul’s administration to release two studies related to a proposed new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The state’s response: We couldn’t possibly. The governor’s people told us the documents, “if disclosed, would impair present or imminent contract awards.”

Our response: We filed a lawsuit seeking their release under the state Freedom of Information Law.

In the face of that litigation, the Hochul administration Thursday released what appears to be one of the two studies, along with two other documents that may be a portion of the other report we’re suing to obtain.