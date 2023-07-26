Investigative Post: Our library system is hurting

Falling circulation. Fewer visits and books to lend. The decline afflicts the entire Buffalo and Erie County library system, but it's more pronounced in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nakia Luper, a mother of three, has watched as the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood deteriorated around her. Stores closings. The Central Terminal crumbling.

And, in 2005, her neighborhood library shutting down.

“The kids used to go and have fun,” Luper said. There were “different activities going on at the library all the time. And then one day it was just gone.”

The closest library is now three miles away. Luper said it’s not safe for children to walk that distance through blighted neighborhoods to take out a library book.