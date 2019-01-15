The father of a man fatally shot by a Buffalo police officer last month has retained two law firms to investigate his son’s death.

The firms, Neufeld Scheck & Brustin in New York City and Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin in Rochester, are both well-known for their work on civil rights cases. A representative of the New York City firm said the investigation is underway. The firm describes itself as “taking on only a small number of important cases.”

On Dec. 11, Officer Joseph Meli, 25, shot Marcus Neal three times—twice in the abdomen and once in the leg—after police said Neal charged officers with a knife on the roof of a garage in Black Rock. Neal, 47, died in hospital the following morning.

At a press conference, police spokesperson Captain Jeff Rinaldo, praised the officers for doing an “excellent job trying to de-escalate” the situation, which he described as a life-or-death confrontation with a suicidal shoplifting suspect.

“Once you pull a weapon and begin to threaten the officers, the officers had no room to attempt to retreat,” he added.

Neal’s family disputes the conclusion that nothing could have been done to spare his life and questions whether the events of that freezing night unfolded exactly as police have said.

“I don’t believe the shooting of Marcus Neal was necessary based on the information available to us,” said James Bible, Neal’s uncle-in-law, in an interview with Investigative Post. Bible is a civil rights attorney and former president of the Seattle King County NAACP, where he lives.

