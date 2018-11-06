Eight months after Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner drowned in the Niagara River’s fast currents, divers from several local law enforcement agencies participated in a three-day swift water dive training in Amherst and Tonawanda.

Officers from the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team did not participate, however. A department spokesperson did not respond to calls and a text from Investigative Post inquiring as to why the department didn’t participate.

Over the past several months, Investigative Post has exposed the failure of the Buffalo police dive team to adequately train and equip Lehner for that fatal dive in the Niagara River last October.

This weekend’s program, led by Dive Rescue International, mixed classroom instruction with practice in the Sweet Home High School pool and diving exercises in the Niagara River by the City of Tonawanda. There, the water, though moving at a quick clip of 4 knots, provides a safe environment to train in swift water diving.

Lehner was in a part of the Niagara River, near Bird Island Pier, where currents can range from 8 to 15 knots. As Investigative Post previously reported, training exercises for swift water diving should be conducted in water moving between 1 to 4 knots.

You can read Investigative Post's full story here.

© 2018 WGRZ