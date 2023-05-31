x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigative Post

IDA tax breaks cost schools millions

Most districts count on property taxes for a significant part of their budget. Some school systems forgo millions of dollars every year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Any time Susan McGee’s children want to join an activity outside of the classroom — be it sports, music or other extracurriculars — it means one thing: a fundraiser.

Raising money for extracurriculars may seem routine for a small, struggling Rust Belt city like Dunkirk, where McGee’s children attend school.

But there’s another factor at play: The Dunkirk City School District loses out on an average of $5 million in revenue every year thanks to tax breaks granted by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. 

Read more from our partners at Investigative Post. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Introducing ‘East Side Stories’

Before You Leave, Check This Out