IDA tax breaks cost schools millions

Most districts count on property taxes for a significant part of their budget. Some school systems forgo millions of dollars every year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Any time Susan McGee’s children want to join an activity outside of the classroom — be it sports, music or other extracurriculars — it means one thing: a fundraiser.

Raising money for extracurriculars may seem routine for a small, struggling Rust Belt city like Dunkirk, where McGee’s children attend school.